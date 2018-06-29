Credit: CHART: Best travel times by route in summer 2018 (via WSDOT) Anacortes / Sidney B.C. Anacortes / San Juan Islands Port Townsend / Coupeville Mukilteo / Clinton Edmonds / Kingston Seattle / Bainbridge Island Seattle / Bremerton Fauntleroy / Vashon Fauntleroy / Southworth Southworth / Vashon Point Defiance / Tahlequah | BigStockPhoto.com

4th of July Long Weekend? Expect Delays both Ferries & SeaTac [schedules & tips]

 

 

  • WSDOT FERRY SCHEDULE (HERE)

Anacortes / Sidney B.C.

Anacortes / San Juan Islands

Port Townsend / Coupeville

Mukilteo / Clinton

Edmonds / Kingston

Seattle / Bainbridge Island

Seattle / Bremerton

Fauntleroy / Vashon

Fauntleroy / Southworth

Southworth / Vashon

Point Defiance / Tahlequah

  • SEATAC TRAVELER TIPS (HERE)

About Shellie Hart

Your workday host is a longtime Seattle Radio Midday Air-Personality. Shellie grew up in Burien and now lives in West Seattle. She’s the on-court Entertainment Emcee for our 2X WNBA Championship Team SEATTLE STORM. Shellie is also committed to Children’s Hospital with weekly participation in their CHILD LIFE Program, dedicating over a 100 hours of volunteer time annually. People ask all the time, “What’s your favorite part of the job?”, and my response is YOU! Sure I get to meet all kinds of famous people, but it’s engaging with the people and their Northwest families that makes me happy”
Copyright ©2016 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.