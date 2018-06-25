4th of July Celebrations [community list]

Can you believe the 4th of July is almost upon us? So start planning your gatherings and BBQ’s and join us all around the PNW at these community firework displays:
- Bellevue – Downtown Park 10:05 p.m.
- Des Moines – Marina 10:20 p.m.
- Edmonds – Civic Stadium 10 p.m.
- Everett – Port Gardner Bay 10:20 p.m.
- Federal Way – Celebration Park 10:15 p.m.
- Kent – Lake Meridian Park 10 p.m.
- Kirkland – Marina Park 10:15 p.m.
- Lakewood – Joint Base Lewis-McChord 10 p.m.
- Newcastle – Lake Boren Park 10 p.m.
- Renton – Coulon Park 10 p.m.
- SeaTac – Angle Lake Park 10 p.m.
- Seattle – SEAFAIR SUMMER 4th w/The NEW WARM 106.9 10:20 p.m. BIG!
- Tacoma – Ruston Way 10:10 p.m. BIG!
- Tukwila – Fort Dent Park 10 p.m.