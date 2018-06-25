Credit: Bellevue - Downtown Park 10:05 p.m. Des Moines - Marina 10:20 p.m. Edmonds - Civic Stadium 10 p.m. Everett - Port Gardner Bay 10:20 p.m. Federal Way - Celebration Park 10:15 p.m. Kent - Lake Meridian Park 10 p.m. Kirkland - Marina Park 10:15 p.m. Lakewood - Joint Base Lewis-McChord 10 p.m. Newcastle - Lake Boren Park 10 p.m. Renton - Coulon Park 10 p.m. SeaTac - Angle Lake Park 10 p.m. Seattle - Lake Union 10:20 p.m. BIG! Tacoma - Ruston Way 10:10 p.m. BIG! Tukwila - Fort Dent Park 10 p.m. | BigStockPhoto.com

4th of July Celebrations [community list]

Can you believe the 4th of July is almost upon us?  So start planning your gatherings and BBQ’s and join us all around the PNW at these community firework displays:

  • Bellevue – Downtown Park 10:05 p.m.
  • Des Moines – Marina 10:20 p.m.
  • Edmonds – Civic Stadium 10 p.m.
  • Everett – Port Gardner Bay 10:20 p.m.
  • Federal Way – Celebration Park 10:15 p.m.
  • Kent – Lake Meridian Park 10 p.m.
  • Kirkland – Marina Park 10:15 p.m.
  • Lakewood – Joint Base Lewis-McChord 10 p.m.
  • Newcastle – Lake Boren Park 10 p.m.
  • Renton – Coulon Park 10 p.m.
  • SeaTac – Angle Lake Park 10 p.m.
  • SeattleSEAFAIR SUMMER 4th w/The NEW WARM 106.9 10:20 p.m. BIG!
  • Tacoma – Ruston Way 10:10 p.m. BIG!
  • Tukwila – Fort Dent Park 10 p.m.

