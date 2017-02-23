28 Insanely Delicious-Award Winning Chili Options for Oscar Night!

Was thinkin’ about the menu for the Oscars on Sunday. Normally I would do appetizers, but that seems to have me working more in the kitchen than actually watching the awards! And I just LOVE the red carpet and always seem to just catch a ‘glimpse’ of it.

Not this year, as I’m gonna make something I can enjoy…a couple of times since the show is so long:) And of course something that was easy, enjoyed different ways and kept warm for several hours and since we’ll have some guests in and out of the house during the event.

Got it..let’s make Chili!

But what kind? After all it’s the Oscars, so I need to make an award winning batch with all the topping options. Do I go traditional or lean into something fun and new?

Why not both! As I found some really yummy looking recipes that perhaps one I can do the night before in a crock pot and another that I can throw together in the morning and we’ll do a CHILI BAR!

So, let’s get cookin’ and may the best chili bowl win!