25 Ways To Be Healthier In 2017.

If you’re trying to be healthier this year, here are five small changes that don’t require much effort, but they can actually make a difference.

1.  Start calling yourself a “runner.”  Or if you like tennis, start referring to yourself as a “tennis player.”  A study at Winona University in Minnesota found that giving yourself a label like that encourages you to do the activity more, regardless of what it is.

2.  Make sure you get a good night’s sleep on Tuesdays.  A recent study found it’s the night we’re most LIKELY to get a good night’s sleep, because we’re less likely to drink or stay out late, so try not to waste it.

3.  Put a plant on your desk at work.  It makes you more productive, and it can increase job satisfaction by 20%.  So it’s an easy way to boost your MENTAL health.

4.  Record yourself brushing your teeth.  If you do it every other day for about two weeks, your technique should get better.

5.  Wash your reusable water bottle every day.  It seems like you shouldn’t have to since you’re only putting water in there, but it can actually get pretty disgusting if you don’t.  Bacteria from your hands and mouth can get in there and then multiply.

So either toss it in the dishwasher every night, or let it soak in water that’s mixed with a little bit of vinegar or bleach (but make sure to rinse it THOROUGHLY.)

 

Check out the full list HERE.

 

 

 

AboutAJ

Your afternoon host AJ has been in Seattle for over 4 years and SO much has happened in his life since moving here. He and his wife of 6 years Nicole, had first baby (a boy) and they bought their first home here. When AJ isn't on the air or hosting an event for one of the organizations that he works with including Making Strides Against Breast Cancer, March For Babies, Susan G Komen and Washington Trails Association, he is more than likely climbing a mountain! "I love everything this place has to offer, from world class entertainment, to the incredible food to all of its natural beauty with so many amazing mountains and trails at our doorstep!" I LOVE the Pacific Northwest and am proud to call it home and do what I love to do with an incredible group of people.
