25 AWESOME Day Trips From Seattle.

We have a lot to do IN Seattle but if you want to escape the craziness for a day or so, check out some of THESE trips.

Last year, we hit the coast and the most Northwestern point of the lower 48 (Neah Bay/Cape Flattery), the year before we explored the other side of the Cascades and up around the incredible Methow Valley. You can’t go wrong with an adventure to Leavenworth or a drive along the North Cascades Highway or into the breathtaking Mt Rainier National Park. It’s impossible to pick my favorite so let’s just look at the 25 BEST day trip adventures from Seattle! Enjoy. 🙂

Check out the 25 best day trips HERE.