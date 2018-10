If you’re looking to get a jump on things and beat the lines!

You know how the holidays can be… spending quality time with family, helping others, being thankful for what we have and…clubbing someone at the store for the hottest toys of the year! (TOTALLY kidding on that last one…that should never EVER happen!)

In case you’re curious on what many kids (and parents) will be freaking out over for Christmas, check them out HERE.