LOS ANGELES - JAN 16: Oscars at the 86th Academy Awards Nominations Announcement at AMPAS Samuel Goldwyn Theater on January 16, 2014 in Beverly Hills, CA

The 2018 Oscar Nominations are out!

Check out the nominations!

Best Picture
Call Me By Your Name
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Get Out
Lady Bird
Phantom Thread
The Post
The Shape Of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Director
Christopher Nolan – Dunkirk
Jordan Peele – Get Out
Greta Gerwig – Lady Bird
Paul Thomas Anderson – Phantom Thread
Guillermo del Toro – The Shape Of Water

Best Actor
Gary Oldman – Darkest Hour
Daniel Day-Lewis – Phantom Thread
Daniel Kaluuya – Get Out
Denzel Washington – Roman J. Israel Esq
Timothee Chalamet – Call Me By Your Name

Best Actress
Sally Hawkins – The Shape Of Water
Frances McDormand – Three Billboards
Margot Robbie – I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan – Lady Bird
Meryl Streep – The Post

Best Supporting Actor
Willem Dafoe – The Florida Project
Woody Harrelson – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Richard Jenkins – The Shape Of Water
Christopher Plummer – All The Money In The World
Sam Rockwell – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Supporting Actress
Mary J. Blige – Mudbound
Alison Janney – I, Tonya
Lesley Manville – Phantom Thread
Laurie Metcalf – Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer – The Shape Of Water

Best Animated Feature Film
The Boss Baby
Ferdinand
Coco
The Breadwinner
Loving Vincent

Best Production Design
Beauty And The Beast
Bladerunner 2049
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Darkest Hour

Best Cinematography
Bladerunner 2049
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Mudbound
The Shape Of Water

Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Victoria & Abdul
Darkest Hour
Wonder

Best Costume Design
Beauty And The Beast
Darkest Hour
The Shape Of Water
Victoria & Abdul
Phantom Thread

Best Visual Effects
Bladerunner 2049
Kong: Skull Island
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
War For The Planet Of The Apes
Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol.2

About Allan & Ashley in the Morning

Copyright ©2016 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462