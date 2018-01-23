The 2018 Oscar Nominations are out!

Check out the nominations!

Best Picture

Call Me By Your Name

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Get Out

Lady Bird

Phantom Thread

The Post

The Shape Of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Director

Christopher Nolan – Dunkirk

Jordan Peele – Get Out

Greta Gerwig – Lady Bird

Paul Thomas Anderson – Phantom Thread

Guillermo del Toro – The Shape Of Water

Best Actor

Gary Oldman – Darkest Hour

Daniel Day-Lewis – Phantom Thread

Daniel Kaluuya – Get Out

Denzel Washington – Roman J. Israel Esq

Timothee Chalamet – Call Me By Your Name

Best Actress

Sally Hawkins – The Shape Of Water

Frances McDormand – Three Billboards

Margot Robbie – I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan – Lady Bird

Meryl Streep – The Post

Best Supporting Actor

Willem Dafoe – The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Richard Jenkins – The Shape Of Water

Christopher Plummer – All The Money In The World

Sam Rockwell – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Supporting Actress

Mary J. Blige – Mudbound

Alison Janney – I, Tonya

Lesley Manville – Phantom Thread

Laurie Metcalf – Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer – The Shape Of Water

Best Animated Feature Film

The Boss Baby

Ferdinand

Coco

The Breadwinner

Loving Vincent

Best Production Design

Beauty And The Beast

Bladerunner 2049

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Darkest Hour

Best Cinematography

Bladerunner 2049

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Mudbound

The Shape Of Water

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Victoria & Abdul

Darkest Hour

Wonder

Best Costume Design

Beauty And The Beast

Darkest Hour

The Shape Of Water

Victoria & Abdul

Phantom Thread

Best Visual Effects

Bladerunner 2049

Kong: Skull Island

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

War For The Planet Of The Apes

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol.2