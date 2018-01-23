The 2018 Oscar Nominations are out!

Check out the nominations!
Best Picture
Call Me By Your Name
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Get Out
Lady Bird
Phantom Thread
The Post
The Shape Of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Director
Christopher Nolan – Dunkirk
Jordan Peele – Get Out
Greta Gerwig – Lady Bird
Paul Thomas Anderson – Phantom Thread
Guillermo del Toro – The Shape Of Water
Best Actor
Gary Oldman – Darkest Hour
Daniel Day-Lewis – Phantom Thread
Daniel Kaluuya – Get Out
Denzel Washington – Roman J. Israel Esq
Timothee Chalamet – Call Me By Your Name
Best Actress
Sally Hawkins – The Shape Of Water
Frances McDormand – Three Billboards
Margot Robbie – I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan – Lady Bird
Meryl Streep – The Post
Best Supporting Actor
Willem Dafoe – The Florida Project
Woody Harrelson – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Richard Jenkins – The Shape Of Water
Christopher Plummer – All The Money In The World
Sam Rockwell – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Supporting Actress
Mary J. Blige – Mudbound
Alison Janney – I, Tonya
Lesley Manville – Phantom Thread
Laurie Metcalf – Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer – The Shape Of Water
Best Animated Feature Film
The Boss Baby
Ferdinand
Coco
The Breadwinner
Loving Vincent
Best Production Design
Beauty And The Beast
Bladerunner 2049
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Darkest Hour
Best Cinematography
Bladerunner 2049
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Mudbound
The Shape Of Water
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Victoria & Abdul
Darkest Hour
Wonder
Best Costume Design
Beauty And The Beast
Darkest Hour
The Shape Of Water
Victoria & Abdul
Phantom Thread
Best Visual Effects
Bladerunner 2049
Kong: Skull Island
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
War For The Planet Of The Apes
Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol.2