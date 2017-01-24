2017 Oscar Nominations are here!!!

La La Land was nominated a record-tying 14 times! (Titanic, All About Eve)
Best Picture — Arrival, Fences, Hacksaw, Hell, Hidden Figures, La La Land, Manchester, Lion, Moonlight
Best Actress — Isabelle Huppert, Ruth Negga, Natalie Portman, Emma Stone, Meryl Streep
Best Actor — Casey Affleck, Andrew Garfield, Ryan Gosling, Viggo Mortensen, Denzel Washington
Best Supporting Actress — Viola Davis, Naomie Harris, Nicole Kidman, Octavia Spencer, Michelle Williams
Best Supporting Actor — Mahershala Ali, Jeff Bridges, Lucas Hedges, Dev Patel, Michael Shannon
Best Director — Denis Villeneuve, Mel Gibson, Damien Chazelle, Kenneth Lonergan, Barry Jenkins
Best Original Screenplay — Hell or High Water, La La Land, The Lobster, Manchester, 20th Century Women
Best Adapted Screenplay — Arrival, Fences, Hidden Figures, Lion, Moonlight
Best Animated Feature — Kubo, Moana, My Life as a Zucchini, The Red Turtle, Zootopia
Best Animated Short — Blind Vaysha, Borrowed Time, Pear Cider and Cigarettes, Pearl, Piper
Best Original Score — Jackie, La La Land, Lion, Moonlight, Passengers
Best Original Song — Audition, Can’t Stop the Feeling, City of Stars, Empty Chair, How Far I’ll Go
Best Sound Mixing — Arrival, Hacksaw Ridge, La La Land, Rogue One, 13 Hours
Best Sound Editing — Arrival, Deep Water Horizon, Hacksaw Ridge, La La Land, Sully
Best Visual Effects — Deepwater Horizon, Doctor Strange, Jungle Book, Kubo, Rogue One
Best Production Design — Arrival, Fantastic Beasts, Hail Caesar, La La Land, Passengers
Best Costume Design — Allied, Fantastic Beasts, Florence Foster Jenkins, Jackie, La La Land
Best Makeup & Hair — A Man Called Ove, Star Trek Beyond, Suicide Squad
Best Cinematography — Arrival, La La Land, Lion, Moonlight, Silence
Best Doc — Fire at Sea, I Am Not Your Negro, Life Animated, OJ: Made in America, 13th
Best Doc Short — Extremist, 4.1 Miles, Joe’s Violin, Watani My Homeland, The White Helmets