2017 Oscar Nominations are here!!!

La La Land was nominated a record-tying 14 times! (Titanic, All About Eve)

Best Picture — Arrival, Fences, Hacksaw, Hell, Hidden Figures, La La Land, Manchester, Lion, Moonlight

Best Actress — Isabelle Huppert, Ruth Negga, Natalie Portman, Emma Stone, Meryl Streep

Best Actor — Casey Affleck, Andrew Garfield, Ryan Gosling, Viggo Mortensen, Denzel Washington

Best Supporting Actress — Viola Davis, Naomie Harris, Nicole Kidman, Octavia Spencer, Michelle Williams

Best Supporting Actor — Mahershala Ali, Jeff Bridges, Lucas Hedges, Dev Patel, Michael Shannon

Best Director — Denis Villeneuve, Mel Gibson, Damien Chazelle, Kenneth Lonergan, Barry Jenkins

Best Original Screenplay — Hell or High Water, La La Land, The Lobster, Manchester, 20th Century Women

Best Adapted Screenplay — Arrival, Fences, Hidden Figures, Lion, Moonlight

Best Animated Feature — Kubo, Moana, My Life as a Zucchini, The Red Turtle, Zootopia

Best Animated Short — Blind Vaysha, Borrowed Time, Pear Cider and Cigarettes, Pearl, Piper

Best Original Score — Jackie, La La Land, Lion, Moonlight, Passengers

Best Original Song — Audition, Can’t Stop the Feeling, City of Stars, Empty Chair, How Far I’ll Go

Best Sound Mixing — Arrival, Hacksaw Ridge, La La Land, Rogue One, 13 Hours

Best Sound Editing — Arrival, Deep Water Horizon, Hacksaw Ridge, La La Land, Sully

Best Visual Effects — Deepwater Horizon, Doctor Strange, Jungle Book, Kubo, Rogue One

Best Production Design — Arrival, Fantastic Beasts, Hail Caesar, La La Land, Passengers

Best Costume Design — Allied, Fantastic Beasts, Florence Foster Jenkins, Jackie, La La Land

Best Makeup & Hair — A Man Called Ove, Star Trek Beyond, Suicide Squad

Best Cinematography — Arrival, La La Land, Lion, Moonlight, Silence

Best Doc — Fire at Sea, I Am Not Your Negro, Life Animated, OJ: Made in America, 13th

Best Doc Short — Extremist, 4.1 Miles, Joe’s Violin, Watani My Homeland, The White Helmets