A good Samaritan came across Timmy Brodigan, who was hanging upside down near a window of the train. But he was so bloody and bruised that the man initially thought the 16-year-old was dead.

He was initially treated at Tacoma General, but was soon transported to Seattle Children’s Hospital where he remained in the intensive care unit Tuesday.

FULL STORY: HERE

FUNDRAISER THIS EVENING: INFO HERE

TRAIN DERAILMENT STORY: HERE