Ashley’s Morning Scoop 1.27.17

Ummmm….. I have bad news for everyone looking forward to James Cordon hosting the Grammy’s….

He was asked if he would be incorporating Carpool Karaoke into the show and said: “ I don’t think we’re going to. The truth is, there really isn’t time. All of my [Grammys segments] are pretty short. Those Carpools at their shortest are six minutes; the longest is 16 minutes.”

He was also asked if he would rather (a) have Taylor Swift and Katy Perry end their feud on stage or (b) get Adele and Nicki Minaj to do the “Monster” rap live together?

“ I’ve been lucky enough to witness Adele doing that rap, and it’s pretty incredible when you’re right beside her. I would love to see Adele do that live. It’d be hilarious.”

If you forgot what it’s like when Adele raps, here you go!

Oprah Winfrey has inked a deal with Kraft Heinz to launch Mealtime Stories, a brand of refrigerated ready-to-eat meals designed to bring healthier options to your supermarket shelves.

The Real Housewives of Orange County, aka, the original Real Housewives is going to look a lot different if and when it returns next season. Meghan King Edmonds announced she wouldn’t be returning earlier this week, and now Heather Dubrow has announced that she also won’t return after 5 seasons on the show. Also worth noting, Vicki Gunvalson and Kelly Dodd have been trying to get Tamra Barney fired from the hit Bravo show! Drama in the OC!

Former The OC star Mischa Barton was transported to the hospital following a disturbance at her LA residence. Neighbors say she was acting erratically and voluntarily went to the hospital for a mental evaluation.

Less voluntary was the arrest of Shia LaBoeuf after he allegedly grabbed and pushed a man outside a museum in New York where he has been protesting the divisions caused by Donald Trump’s presidency. He was charged and released early yesterday.

The custody battle between Robin Thicke and Paula Patton have taken an ugly turn after Patton accused Thicke of abuse, infidelity and drug use.