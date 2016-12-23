Credit: hitdelight | BigStockPhoto.com

What will people be drinking at YOUR holiday party?

Are you hosting the holiday get-together this year? Would you like to take things up a notch in the beverage department? Maybe something a little more ambitious than a box of wine and a 12-pack of PBR? Here’s your handy guide to upping your holiday drink game.

When it comes to the classics, Real Simple has a great collection of easy recipes that take holiday faves to the next level by giving each drink a little something extra to make it special.  We’re talking Easy Blender Egg Nog , a Pomegranate Martini, and for Christmas morning (or the morning after,) Chili-spiced Bloody Mary. Here’s the link.

If you want to get fancier — maybe your first Christmas Eve with your spouse’s parents, or an intimate New Year’s Eve soiree, behold this collection of the Top 10 Holiday Drinks from Food & Wine. I mean, seriously: Champagne Mojito? Cafe Brule Flip? Hot Spiced Wine? Sticky Toffee Pudding Eggnog?  These recipes aren’t for the timid, but they’ll definitely impress your people.

Meanwhile, if your idea of holiday beverages is a run to the neighborhood ‘Buck for something hot and sweet, check out this Ultimate Guide to Starbucks’ Top 10 Seasonal Drinks. Seattle’s hometown coffee heroes can take you way beyond the Egg Nog Latte or the PSL (not that there’s anything wrong with those!) — how about a Chestnut Praline Latte, a Salted Caramel Mocha, or a Toffee Nut Latte? Whoa, there goes the blood sugar! Check those over-the-top indulgences here.

Good luck, have fun, and whatever you do, don’t get behind the wheel after trying these epic concoctions — that’s what Uber’s for!

