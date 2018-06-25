Credit: FSerega | BigStockPhoto.com

14 Vegetables That Are Actually…Fruits.

Wait…WHAT?! My mind is blown with most of these.

Tomatoes

Even though tomatoes are technically a fruit, it doesn’t stop people from treating it and most of the other foods on this list as a vegetable.

Peppers

Every kind of pepper, from the bell pepper to the jalapeño, fits the bill as a fruit and not a vegetable.

Pumpkins

Anyone who’s carved a jack-o-lantern for Halloween knows that pumpkins are full of seeds. Pumpkins and all other gourds are technically fruits, not vegetables.

Cucumbers

Speaking of gourds, cucumbers are an unexpected member of that family, too. Will you ever look at pickles the same way again?

Peas

Technically, peas aren’t the fruit here, but the pods are. That’s because they contain the seeds — the peas — that the plant uses to reproduce.

String beans

That’s right, one of America’s favorite vegetables is really a fruit in disguise.

Eggplant

Not only are eggplants fruits, they’re technically classified as a berry.

Okra

Packed with fiber, potassium, and vitamin C, okra is one of the most nutritious fruits out there.

Olives

You probably don’t think of olives as a fruit, but that’s exactly what they are. Specifically, they’re considered a stone fruit, like peaches, mangoes, and dates.

Avocados

Although it doesn’t seem like a fruit, avocados are actually single-seeded berries.

Corn

Corn is treated like a grain in agriculture and like a vegetable in the kitchen. But scientifically, neither of those categories are right.

Those kernels are the seeds that corn plants use to reproduce, so that qualifies corn as a dry fruit.

Zucchini

Zucchinis are a member of the gourd family, meaning just like cucumbers and pumpkins, they’re considered a type of berry.

Full story HERE

 

 

About AJ

Your afternoon host AJ has been in Seattle for over 5 years and SO much has happened in his life since moving here. He and his wife of 7 years Nicole, had their first baby (Max...he is now 2) and they bought their first home here. When AJ isn't on the air, at a sporting event supporting one of our local teams (ESPECIALLY the Sounders and Seahawks) or hosting an event for one of the organizations that he works with including Making Strides Against Breast Cancer, March For Babies, Susan G Komen and Washington Trails Association, he is more than likely climbing a mountain! "I love everything this place has to offer, from world-class entertainment, to the incredible food to all of its natural beauty with so many amazing mountains and trails at our doorstep! I LOVE the Pacific Northwest and am proud to call it home and do what I love to do with an incredible group of people."
Copyright ©2016 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.