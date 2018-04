13 Semi Trucks Line Up To Help Suicidal Man About To Jump From A Bridge.

What an incredible display of compassion and humanity! SO refreshing!

There ARE good people in the world and there ARE people that care.

If you or someone you know is feeling distressed, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is there to help! There are ALWAYS people that are willing to help no matter how alone you may feel. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 1-800-273-8255. Or text to 741-74.

