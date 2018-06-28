10 Best Bike Paths for the Family

Kids have new bikes, it’s Summer so let’s ride! But where? Check out the 10 best places to bike with the kiddos around the NW (HERE)
About Shellie Hart
Your workday host is a longtime Seattle Radio Midday Air-Personality. Shellie grew up in Burien and now lives in West Seattle. She’s the on-court Entertainment Emcee for our 2X WNBA Championship Team SEATTLE STORM. Shellie is also committed to Children’s Hospital with weekly participation in their CHILD LIFE Program, dedicating over a 100 hours of volunteer time annually. People ask all the time, “What’s your favorite part of the job?”, and my response is YOU! Sure I get to meet all kinds of famous people, but it’s engaging with the people and their Northwest families that makes me happy”
