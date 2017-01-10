ANOTHER GOOD REASON TO SECURE YOUR LOAD (VIDEOS)

Growing up near the local phone company we often saw spool’s in the back of peoples trucks, in their yards as a table, or in the goat pen as a toy. We were always trying to “score” one to make something out of it. But this I hadn’t seen before!!! See if you can tell which video is real and which is fake!! Scroll down for the second one. Good luck.
AboutLaurie Hardie
Laurie is a rare Seattle-born Native. She has raised her children, but as a working mom knows how important it is to look and feel your best. She currently volunteers with Queen It’s a New Day, a non-profit organization in Everett, giving women a hand up to feel great inside and out. As a published author and life coach, Laurie is WARM’s Afternoon Traffic host with the philosophy of…” traffic is a lot like life, sometimes you have a speed –limit drive and sometimes you hit a slow-down or detour, but with the right guidance and information, we can all get through it together”.
