Join us for the 40th Annual Festival of Trees at the Fairmont Olympic Hotel in Seattle!

This event benefits Seattle Children’s Autism Center as well as uncompensated care at Seattle Children’s, which helps Children’s keep its promise to the community by caring for children in our region regardless of how much it costs. We’re really excited to be a part of this event and to support such an amazing cause.

We had a chance to interview the volunteers and witness first-hand the magic that goes into this event.

Our night DJ Heather Lee will be kicking off the festival on November 18th during the Gala cocktail hour to mingle, take photos and MC the night. Kick off the holiday season with a feel-good night of giving back to your community while you enjoy a three course meal and enjoy time with friends, family or coworkers. Click here to purchase tickets for dinner.

You also don’t want to miss the following night, November 19th, where Ashley from Allan & Ashley in the morning will be MC’ing this family-friendly celebration.

This is a donation-only event that allows you to walk around and enjoy the decorated trees, listen to live music, take part in sing-a-long time, snap some santa photos, snack on light bites, and do a bit of shopping. It’s going to a full-night of fun that will help get you into the holiday spirit.

The festival runs from November 18th thru 29th, featuring some of the most beautiful and extravagant trees in the Northwest. Each tree is as individual and unique as the next and are themed and created by professional designers.

Trees are also available to purchase starting at $3,500, but prices increase November 18th to $4,000 per tree. The purchase benefits Children’s Autism Center and Seattle Children’s and is partially tax-deductible. You can also sponsor a tree for $3,000 — which is full tax-deductible. You or your company’s name will be displayed at the Olympic Hotel for 12 days, Seattle Festival of Trees website, and will also be shown on the patient story board that’s paired with your sponsored tree.

If you want to make a monetary donation to Seattle Children’s & Children’s Autism Center, click here.