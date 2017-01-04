Ashley’s Morning Scoop 1.4.16

Did Adele get secretly married to her longtime boyfriend? Both her and Simon Konecki were spotted out and about in LA over the New Year’s weekend sporting suspicious bands on their ring fingers. Adele’s rep was asked if the couple married over Christmas and not surprisingly, they declined to comment.

Mariah Carey’s New Year’s Eve performance seems like it’s going to haunt the singer forever. Carey did a sit down with Entertainment Weekly saying that her true fans have been so supportive.” Carey also said she was “of the opinion that Dick Clark would not have let an artist go through that and he would have been as mortified as I was in real time.”

Meanwhile, New Year’s Eve host, Jenny McCarthy spoke out about Carey’s performance and subsequent backlash…… “I have sympathy for her. My sympathy stopped, however, the moment she accused Dick Clark Productions of sabotaging her performance.” McCarthy also said “I felt really bad for her, because it was that bad…It was a complete train wreck.”

McCarthy’s husband, New Kids on the Block-er, Donnie Wahlberg added “The buck stops with the artist…No rehearsal, that’s on her. And to blame Dick Clark Productions and Ryan Seacrest…Those guys make you rehearse, and rehearse and rehearse.”

Rumors of a JLo/Drake have been running rampant for the past few weeks, ever since a photo of the two cuddling was posted to Drake’s Instagram and apparently, the two are the real deal. They’ve been spending lots of time together at her 8-acre Bel-Air estate, he re-created the prom she never had and they spent NYE together in Vegas….yep, it seems like Dra-Lo is the real deal!

Congratulations go out to Janet Jackson & her husband AND DWTS stars, Maks and Peta who all welcomed baby boys!